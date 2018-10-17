Group tackles PDP, Atiku over reaction to Executive Order 6

The outbursts of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar over the executive order 6, has been described as an understandable reaction.

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), which decried what it described as the PDP and Atiku’s hysteria and vicious condemnation of executive order 6, noted that the order is only “an administrative tool being deployed to further engage corruption and its consequent delinquencies.”

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Casssidy Madueke, the group stated that it is unfortunate that the PDP presidential candidate “has shown deficient capacity in understanding contemporary extra-administrative processes being applied by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration so much that he reduced the effect of the ban to a possibility of the nation’s economy reverting to a recession.

“Now, that is laughable and it underscores the low level of comprehending basic economic factors and indicators by Alhaji Abubakar.”

The group said there was the need “to remind the PDP Presidential candidate that President Buhari has successfully exited Nigeria from a recession precipitated by Atiku’s party over a five-year period of oil boom between 2010 and 2014.

This is even as we want to assure Alhaji Atiku that the political will to implement anti-corruption policies and enforcements have become the cornerstones of global corporate governance which, in turn, determines foreign direct investment flow into any economy”.

BMO emphasised that no foreign investor would want to do business in an environment that promotes official heist and obtuse wheeler-dealing.

“Nigeria, under Buhari, has departed from that inglorious era and, we are certain that majority of Nigerians are not ready to look back to that period again.”

The group believes that Atiku and PDP’s reaction is sheer scare-mongering. “Typically, Alhaji Atiku resorted to scare-mongering over the impact of Executive Order 6 on the economy; this is the routine house style of the PDP.

We should, however, remind him that at no time between 2011 and 2015, under the PDP government were we able to build our foreign reserve to a high of $48.8billion despite declines in crude oil price and oil production threshold.

“President Buhari has been able to achieve this feat because of his unwavering commitment to plugging leakages and containing corruption.

And for the first time in several years too, the Naira, the nation’s currency has been stabilised at a predictable N360-N362 band over a three-year period coupled with a historical 18 consecutive months of declining inflation, this is despite both domestic and international economic headwinds.”

The group reminded those criticising the travel ban that the process of profiling the 50 people barred from travelling outside Nigeria went through the orbit of the judiciary, urging them to also test the restriction of movements of the 50 as the Executive Order 6 itself had been tested through the judicial furnace.

“President Buhari is a democrat, very different from the duo of Atiku and his principal in the federal Government between 1999 and 2007 when they weaponised executive power and became a law unto themselves;

impeaching governors with five votes in the parliament and deporting foreign investors without going through international protocol as required by law. “Never again will Nigerians walk that ignoble path.”