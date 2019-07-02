By Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has come under attack by a group operating under the aegis of Berom Youth Moulders (BYM) for accepting to cede land for the proposed federal government Ruga policy for herdsmen.

The movement said that the Berom nation is still mourning the colossal loss of lives, land and properties occasioned by the June 23, 2018 attack by herdsmen in Gashish District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

It stated that over 200 persons, including properties and land were lost which the federal government and Gov. Lalong have done nothing about to recover the lands from the Fulani assailants and yet the governor is brandishing Ruga.

“Some people are illegally and forcefully occupying lands and communities belonging to the Beroms in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas where the villagers were attacked, killed and chased out,” the movement added.

However, in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Pam Dung Gyang and made available to our correspondent on Tuesday, the group advised the federal government to take necessary steps in the interest of peace and return those lands to their original owners and establish the mobile police barracks in Gashish District as promised by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The statement reads in part: “We have received with rude shock the news for the establishment of Ruga settlement in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas of Plateau state by the federal government.

“Credible information available to us reveals that Gashish Community in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area where over 200 persons, including women, children and the aged were murdered in cold blood by suspected herdsmen in June 2018 has been earmarked for the Ruga settlement project.

“We also have information on good authority that villages in Riyom Local Government Area where dozens of persons have perished as a result of herdsmen attacks have also been pencilled down for the Ruga project.

“We are aware that this programme which has commenced in some parts of Nigeria, including Plateau state has generated serious contention and strife particularly in the South East and South South geo-political zones of the country.”

Gyang emphasized that no state in the federation will be coerced to be part of the Ruga settlement programme and wondered why is Lalong is supporting the programme.

“It is on this premise that the Berom Youth Moulders wish to state that Berom does not have land to donate for the establishment of Ruga settlement in any parts of Berom land.

“Just like states in the federation are not compelled to key into the project, villages, communities and local government areas in the country should not be coerced by their state governments to be part of the Ruga settlement for the sake of peace,” the statement said.