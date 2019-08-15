By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

As the primaries ahead of the Kogi state 2019 governorship election draw close, the APC Justice Forum/Buhari Support groups in the state has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to disqualify Governor Yahaya Bello over double registration for the permanent voters’ card.

In a statement which was signed and made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday by the forum’s Director of Media and Publicity, Atekojo Usman, the group said the essence of screening is to ensure that the party doesn’t field a candidate that would be a subject of litigation.

They said the allegation of double registration by the governor late last year which became an embarrassment to the party should not be allowed as the governor would be facing prosecution immediately he steps down from office.

The group pointed out that the offence of double registration which the governor committed attracts a one-year prison term or a fine of N100, 000 or both upon conviction.

They reminded the party that “the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which had sacked three of its officials for registering the governor twice, last year, had said it could not take any action against the governor because he had immunity.”

The statement explained that the APC’s anti-corruption fight has endeared the party to Nigerians in the last five years, hence, passing Bello in the obvious double registration scandal for which other persons have been punished amounts to hypocrisy and selective justice by the ruling party.

“It’s in the public domain that the governor who is also an aspirant in the forthcoming elections in Kogi state was involved in double registration scam. Some persons who were found culpable have been punished, so, what happens to the accused?

“Yahaya Bello should be disqualified during screening based on that. If he is allowed during the screening, then, something is wrong with the anti-corruption fight which is the slogan of the APC and Nigerians are watching,” the forum maintained.

The group further stated that it is the responsibility of the national working committee of the party to take decision in the interest of the party, rather than that of an individual, saying that the APC cannot afford to lose the state to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party on November 16.