Group says staff not killed in Edo cult clash

Coordinator, Edo State Public Works Volunteers (PUWOG) Mukhter Yusuf – Osagie has debunked media report alleging killing of its member, an ad hoc staff in a recent cult related issues in the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Benin City, the state capital, Osagie said the group has neither ad hoc staff nor had any of its members killed.

It could be recalled that palpable fear griped the residents of Benin City last week following unprecedented killings of persons in different parts of the city over what appeared to be renew clash of rival cult groups

Osagie who described the publication as a deliberate effort to tarnish the good work of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration in the state, said its members are not only intact but working assiduously to ensure free flow of traffic and obstruction on roads in Benin

Meanwhile the state police command on Tuesday paraded no fewer than 72 suspects over crime related issues involving armed robbery, cultism and kidnapping

State commissioner of police, Mr Johnson Kokomo said 58 cult members linked to the recent killings of eight persons in different locations in the state were among those paraded