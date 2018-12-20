Group says A’ Ibom APC guber candidate unfit to govern

A pressure group committed to good governance and advancement of peace in Akwa Ibom has declared the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in next year general election, Obong Nsima Ekere as unfit to govern the state. Coming under the aegis of Justice and Development Initiative, the group accused Obong Nsima Ekere of misappropriating contract sum awarded to his firm in 2012. In a statement issued in Uyo, yesterday the group noted that the APC governorship candidate is yet to complete a N3.6 billion contract awarded his firm since 2012. Obong Ekere while serving as the Deputy Governor to then Governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio was said to have secured the contract from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) using his company name, Great House Investment. The statement signed by President of the Group, Mr Tom Chris Morgan and Secretary, Mr Henry Bassey said it is better for the citizens to be enlightened so that they can make the right and informed decision to pick the next governor of the state. “We want to declare that the APC governorship candidate of Akwa Ibom, Obong Nsima Ekere is unfit to govern the state because of his fraudulent character. “It is on record that the APC governorship candidate had in 2012 as a Deputy Governor collected a contract worth N3.6 billion using his company, Great House Investment and after70% mobilisation was paid to him less than 20% work has been done on the site six years after the contract was awarded. “The contract was awarded by the NDDC to Great House Investment to build a teaching hospital for Akwa Ibom State University in Mkpat Enin with an initial sum of N3.6 billion with a variation of N1.1 billion. “It is surprising that after six years work on the site has not reached 20 % completion thus denying our medical students and residents of the state the opportunity of enjoying first class medical services and training. “This is the same person that wants to be the governor of Akwa Ibom. It is because of this and many other fraudulent activities of his that we are saying he is unfit to rule the state,” the group declared. The group further maintained that “It was this act and many others that made Senator Akpabio, then Governor of Akwa Ibom to force him to resign from office as a Deputy Governor.” “We therefore advise residents and indigenes to disregard his empty promises of a new vision for Akwa Ibom State as he would continue to perpetrate his misappropriation traits if given the opportunity to be Governor of the state,” the group added.