A Nongovernmental organization, pathfinder International has said that female condoms are an important option for dual protection, yet awareness and availability has remained low including areas with high rates of HIV infection and unmet need for modern contraception.

The group therefore called on the federal government to ensure that female condoms are made available and affordable at every health care facility in the country.

Speaking while commemorating the global female condom day in Abuja, the group Program officer, reproductive health/ family planning, Izundu Kosisochukwu attributed negative attitudes, un-availability and perceived lack of demand as factors that continue to hamper widespread availability of female condom in Nigeria.

While appealing to the federal government to ensure that the price of female condom is regulated in such a way that everyone woman can afford, she explained that both male and female condoms help the woman to prevent unwanted pregnancy and sexually-transmission infections.

‘’Just like every other contraceptive, the female condom protects both the male and female from the spread of STDs, HIV and unwanted pregnancies. If the female condom is used correctly, it gives both parties all the protection they need and serve as a contraceptive for the woman.

‘’Our target is on both the young people and adults but we are particular about young people this time around because the young people are very adventurous.

They like to explore so we feel that before they get to that stage, they should have the adequate information and also understand the expense of whatever action they are taking so that they can prepare themselves adequately by preventing themselves from contracting any form of infection that can affect their future.

‘’For the older ones, we plan to do more training, capacity building, HIV programs with the health workers in various states. We plan to educate them, encourage them on the benefits of using female condom.

We have been reaching out to know more on where the awareness has reach so far. We have been to some states like Jigawa, Zamfara, Benin, and Nasarawa state respectively. We will be so happy to spread out and create more awareness with time’’, she added.

Also, 20 year old youth advocate, Precious Anselem said, despite the positive impact of FC there is still a lot that is needed to be done.

‘’I think most men do not like using their girlfriend using female condom. As an advocate, I’ve been able to convince my friends and I can say with all sense of authority that the awareness and level of acceptance is gradually spreading”, he added.