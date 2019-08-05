A non-government organisation, Suicide And Depression Awareness Foundation (SADAF) on Monday organised a sensitisation walk in Osogbo, the Osun state capital on depression and suicide as well as ways to reduce the menace in society.

Convener of the sensitisation walk, Ms. Muhjeezah Ishola told newsmen that the walk is aimed at bringing an end to the alarming rate of suicide in the country and ways to rescue people from the state of depression.

Ishola explained that suicide is mostly preceded by depression, describing depression as an a mental disorder that afflicts people worldwide, which interfers with concentration, motivation and many aspects of everyday functioning.

“There are lots of causes of suicide of which severe depression is a key factor if not attended to properly. Suicide most often occurs when stressors and health issues converge to create an experience of hopelessness and despair.

“Though, depression is the most common condition associated with suicide, it can be diagnosed by a specialist on mental health. Conditions like stress, breakup, anxiety, desperation on a particular goal, lack of faith in God and many more and substance problems, especially when unaddressed, increase risk of suicide.” she said.

Ishola said her organization and other supportive groups believe that they can make an impact by sensitising Nigerians on the menace, adding that it would take collective efforts, especially by all tiers of government to get rid of depression and suicide.

She called on government to look into the root causes of depression and suicide, and work on models that would prevent people from reaching the point of hopelessness and suicide.

The SADAF leader in the state also advocated the creation of more mental health clinics and hospitals nationwide, just as she advised Nigerians to always be on the look-out for signs of depression in people around them and help them to get medical help before it became too late.

The walk which started at 8:00am at Freedom Park in Osogbo, took participants through major streets and markets in the town. The participants also interacted with some people and commercial motorcyclists who approached the sensitisation team for counseling.