The two Local Government Chairmen that was suspended by the Plateau State House of Assembly on Tuesday, led by the Speaker, Hon. Abok Ayuba, has generated reactions across the State, with a group applauding the House for job well done.

The group under the aegis of Plateau Regeneration Group (PRG) on Wednesday laud the Speaker for climbing down on the two LG boss, saying that the sins of the duo, is linked to an act of insubordination.

It would be recalled that the Plateau Assembly had suspended two local government chairmen of Quan’pan and Kanke LGA, Mr. Isaac Kwalu and Wukdong Abbas, for a period of three months, on the grounds for not heeding to the counsel of the House, asking them to recall and pay their counsellors their entitlements.

However in a statement sent to our correspondent, the group through its spokesman, Pam Datiri, said the two sacked LGA boss are not bigger than the Plateau Assembly.

According to PRG: “We commend the Speaker for carrying out his legislative functions in accordance with the Law.

“The face of legislature in Plateau has changed for the better and the people are now feeling the positive impact of the Speaker since he took over office.

“The several legislative interventions made by the Assembly under Abok has proved very important in the lives of the people.

The collaboration between the executive and the legislature in this era has been of immense benefit to the people as Plateau keep enjoying peace and progress”.

READ ALSO Domestic flights resume July 8

The group, however urged the Speaker and members of the legislature to avoid distraction, remain united, peaceful and continue to provide more dividends of democracy.