Group lauds FG over decision to increase NYSC monthly allowance

A pan-African group, the Progressive Students Movement (PSM), has applauded the Federal Government over its decision to increase the allowance of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

President PSM Nigeria, Mr Bestman Okereafor, made the commendation in a statement issued in Enugu and made available to newsmen on Monday.

Okereafor said that PSM considered it a right decision in the right direction as the N19, 800 monthly stipends of members was absolutely insufficient considering the economic realities in the country.

The PSM also urged the Federal Government to ensure adequate security of corps members during and after the elections.