By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

As the Senate today continues with the screening of the 43 ministerial nominees expected to make President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet, a pressure group has lauded the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe for his intervention in stemming rancour in the exercise.

The group, Peace and Media Advocacy, noted that it took the intervention of Sen. Abaribe to give the screening exercise the needed integrity.

Its chairman, Comrade James Okoronkwo in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said “to the chagrin of most discerning Nigerians, the Senate President has adopted the bow and go method of screening thereby, making a mockery of the entire noble exercise which was conceived to ensure that only men and women of integrity and sound pedigree are appointed as ministers.

“It took the intervention of Sen. Abaribe to rouse the 9th Senate of the importance of the exercise which before now was a circus show.”

Comrade Okoronkwo lauded the minority leader for reminding the Senate of her constitutional duty of thoroughly screening the ministers- designate, adding that “the onus lies on the Senate to perform her legislative function of effective oversight of the executive arm of government as to dispel the notion in certain quarters that the 9th Senate under the leadership of Sen. Ahmed Lawan is a rubber stamp of the executive.

“The greatest impediment to Nigeria’s socio-economic development is the inability of the executive arm to execute policies and programmes designed by the parliament in the form of bills and our national budget.

“In the last few years, the executive has been unable to implement our national budget, thereby dragging our national economy into the doldrums.”

Meanwhile, two former ministers, Babatunde Raji Fashola and Geoffrey Onyeama representing Lagos and Enugu states respectively, are among nominees expected to appear before the Senate for screening today.

Also expected today are former Governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola, Senator Gbemisola Saraki from Kwara state, Goddy Jedy Agba from Cross River state, Clement Amade Agba from Edo state and Dr. Mohammad Mahmoud from Kaduna state.

The remaining five nominees, Alhaji Lai Mohammed from Kwara state, Sabo Nanono from Kano state, Suleiman Adamu from Jigawa state, Amb. Maryam Katagum from Bauchi state and Saleh Mamman from Taraba state are to be screened tomorrow.