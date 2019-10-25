Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN), on Friday urged the Federal Government to be more consistent in its policy drive, especially in the implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

A statement by Mr Frederick Idehai, Chairman CICAN Abuja Chapter, said that the call became necessary as Nigeria moved up 15 places in the 2020 World Bank’s ranking in the Ease of Doing Business.

World Bank’s 2020 Doing Business Index (DBI), ranked Nigeria 131 out of 190 countries.

The association urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the country’s economic team to intensify efforts to sustain the tempo of the positive economic path.

Idehai said that it was necessary to review and in some cases assent to policies such as the Nigeria Automotive Policy, Company and Allied Matters Act among others .

According to Idehai, such policies are capable of turning the economy positively and placing Nigeria better in the comity of nations.

He, however, appealed to Buhari not to relent in his efforts in tackling insecurity, corruption, unemployment, poverty and creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive as well as to attract more Foreign Direct Investments.

Idehai assured the Federal Government, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and its agencies of the association’s support to promote government policies.

“This will move Nigeria upward in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business, Improvement in the poverty and Unemployment Index.

“CICAN is happy to be part of this historic achievement recorded by this present administration in moving Nigeria upward in the latest World Bank Ease of Doing Business ranking through quality policy implications,’’ he said. (NAN)