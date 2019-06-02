Group endorses Obaseki for second term

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

A socio-political group in Edo state, Transparency and Good Governance Initiative (TAGGI) has endorsed Governor Godwin Obaseki’s for a second term because of his stance against thuggery, prioritisation of infrastructural projects, prompt payment of salaries, respect for the rule of law and his insistence on public order.

In a statement, Executive Director TAGGI, P. E. Madojemu said the governance style of the governor is not only captivating, but his disconnect from hitherto recognised thugs and brigands in the state has brought uncommon peace to the state.

“Before the advent of Obaseki, Edo state was plagued by thuggery. Thugs were openly and brazenly celebrating feats of amassing over N1 billion in Benin City.

“But, Obaseki has since dispensed with that as the intellectual technocrat that he is. Even to the issue of traffic control. Gentlemen and women were employed to sanitise the roads, among other gains.

“If Obaseki refuses to seek for a second term in office as a result of the political pressure from his party, I will approach a competent court seeking, amongst other things, an order compelling him to contest. This is the thinking of the majority of the people,” Madojemu said.

Madojemu said the governor’s focus on road construction is commendable, as many Edo residents can attest to the fact that the number of roads that have been constructed has increased since the governor came on board.

The group praised the governor for ensuring transparency in his award of contracts, which has ensured the completion of road projects without contractors absconding from site.