Group drums support for Buhari’s re-election

Movement for the Actualisation of South-East Presidency (MASEP) has called on Nigerians to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

The leader of the group, Mr Humphrey Onyima, who made the call in an interview with news men on Thursday in Abuja, said Buhari deserved a second term because of the “good works’’ the President was doing.

He flayed the negative opinions expressed over Buhari’s re-election by some Nigerians, saying that “We want to categorically state here and now, without recourse to what anyone thinks or has thought, that we back President Buhari for the 2019 presidency.

“We also call on others to do same because so far, President Buhari has done well; the construction of the three-phase Second Niger Bridge is on course.

“The bridge will by-pass Onitsha and Asaba to connect to the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway at Nkwerre-Ezunaka and then, cross Atani to the Asaba-Benin Expressway at Okpanam, with a total length of 44km.

“Also, to the credit of this government, between June 2015 and July 2017, it had earned $58 billion in oil revenue, according to the OPEC,’’ Onyima stressed.

The leader of the group noted that while the payment of contractor’s liabilities running into trillions of Naira was ongoing, insecurity was being given the desired attention.

According to him, massive development of rail transportation is ongoing; the age-long, clash between herdsmen and farmers is also being addressed by the government, among others.

He explained that the Buhari administration had in 2017 issued a N100 billion bond with a 7-year term, so as to facilitate the rehabilitation of 25 key economic road projects across the country.

Onyima said the roads include the Oyo-Ogbomosho Expressway, Ofusu-Ore-Ajebandele-Shagamu dual carriageway, Yenagoa Road Junction-Kolo Otuoke-Bayelsa Palm, Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway and Onitsha-Enugu Expressway.

Others, according to Onyima are the Kaduna Eastern By-pass, Dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri Road, Dualisation of Abuja-Lokoja-Benin Road, dualisation of Suleja-Minna Road with each geo-political zone benefiting.

“Power generation is on the increase as more power plants are coming on stream. This government has set a target of ending fuel importation by 2019.

“Also, licenses have been issued to 10 modular refineries with a refining capacity of 30,000 barrels per day and total refining capacity of 300,000.

“Without mincing words, this government has given Nigerians more hope and reasons to believe in our future as a nation, than we have ever had at any time in our history.

“For many years, we were led down dark paths by a misguided few and today, everything is being done to reverse that disgraceful, obnoxious phase in our democracy.

“To be honest, this cannot happen overnight, not even in four years. Thus, we want to call on Nigerians to get behind the President and vote him into office come 2019.

“We therefore issue a rallying cry to every Igbo man, woman and youth to support President Buhari for 2019, as we prepare our house to present ourselves for election in 2023,’’ Onyima said.

He emphasised that the likes of Orji Uzor Kalu, Rochas Okorocha, Ken Nnamani, Chris Ibe and Gbazuagu Gbazuagu were willing to lead the South-East to support Buhari and also occupy Aso Rock in 2023.