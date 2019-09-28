Sokoto – A Religious Group, Islahiddini Foundation of Nigeria, has decried the closure of its Jumu’at mosque and other worship centers at Butuku village in Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto state.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Sokoto, the Association’s National President, Uztaz Umar Liman, said the place was sealed by police without explanations.

Liman said all the required approvals from different authorities were obtained during construction and inauguration of the worship center.

He said members of the group contacted the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar who told them that he has no knowledge of the police action.

He explained that the group lodged complaint letters with zonal office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Sokoto State Police Command, and Department of State Service Sokoto State Command.

Liman added that similar complain letters were forwarded to Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and National Human Right Commission (NHRC).

He explained that the closure had infringed their rights to freedom of religion practice allowed by the constitution as they were not jeorpardising public peace.

He appealed to Inspector General of Police Muhammad Adamu and Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto to intervene in the matter, adding that members are Muslims and peace loving people with proper identifications.

Liman said the organisation organises different interactive and public campaigns to encourage using dialogue in solving communal and family disagreements.

”We support physically challenged persons, sick persons, less privileged persons, undertake guidance and counseling to youths, women and others on productive means of living in the society.

“We also engaged on solving family disputes among parents and their children, teachers and the students as well as served as social watchdogs on all happenings and inform relevant authorities for prompt actions,’’ Liman said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Sokoto State Police Command, Muhammad Sadiq, said he was not aware of the closure.

Sadiq assured to investigate and comment on the issue at appropriate time.

Speaking also, Sokoto State Coordinator of NHRC, Mr Hamza Liman, confirmed receiving the complaint and said he is working on the matter. (NAN)