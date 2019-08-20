By Moses Oyediran, Enugu

Enugu West People’s Parliament has condemned in strong terms the threats by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to attack governors of the South East region and other Igbo leaders.

The group was reacting to the attack on former Deputy Senate President and senator representing Enugu West, Ike Ekweremadu by members of the IPOB in Germany on Saturday.

Leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu had after the attack offered N1 million reward for credible information on overseas travel of Igbo leaders, especially, the governors.

He accused Sen. Ekweremadu of working with governors in the zone to proscribe IPOB and its activities.

While addressing newsmen in Enugu, the body through its spokesperson, Jonathan Ivoke came hard on members of the IPOB, describing them as ”miscreants masquerading themselves as those fighting for the Igbo agenda.”

The group urged Igbo leaders who are currently occupying various political and cultural offices not to be distracted by the threats in their passionate efforts to serve the Igbo nation.

It condemned what it described as the ”dastardly, cowardly and sacrilegious” attack on Ekweremadu by members of IPOB, adding that Ekweremadu has done so much for his constituents, the Igbo nation, Nigeria and the entire West African sub -region.

Maintaining that the senator was instrumental in ensuring the bail of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, the group said that Ekweremadu also drew the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari to the possibilities of the ‘Python Dance’ escalating to another civil war.

”Ekweremadu urged the President to address the obvious marginalization of the Igbo and this shows the extent of love he has for his people. It therefore, means that an assault on him is an assault to the entire Igbo nation,” it observed.

The group called for the thorough investigation, arrest and prosecution of all those who planned and carried out the attack on the senator.

”Other Igbo in Diaspora must take note of the threats of these miscreants masquerading as those fighting for the Igbo agenda and ensure that adequate security is provided in all genuine Igbo activities abroad,” the group said.