A popular socio-political group in Benin, Edo state, Talakawa Parliament on Thursday slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa for not being able to defend the rights of Nigerian migrants residing in his country against xenophobic attacks which has resulted in the loss of lives and means of livelihood.

In a joint statement endorsed by Marxist Kola Edokpayi (chairman) and Comrade Imasuen Wilson (secretary) respectively, the group specifically, condemned the killings of African migrants, particularly Nigerians in South Africa, which negates brotherhood accord.

The statement described the bilateral talks between President Muhammadu Buhari at the instance of his South African counterpart scheduled for October, as another move that is likely out of sync with reality.

They noted with sadness “that South Africa has forgotten so soon the contributions of Nigeria to the liberation struggle in South Africa from the shackles of apartheid, neo-colonialism and imperialism, predating Nigeria’s independence in 1960.”

Lamenting the insecurity and poverty in Nigeria, the group called on state governors to justify the humongous security vote they expend annually.