Group commends Lagos youths for standing by Samwo-Olu at Lagos APC primary

The convener, Sanwoolu Youths and Students Campaign Organisation (SYSCO), Hon.Gbenga Abiola AGBELEBU has expressed a profound gratitude and sincere appreciation to Lagosians who came out enmasse to elect Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the governorship candidate to fly the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections in the state.

Expressing the groups appreciation, Abiola said, “Your overwhelming support as expressed by the massive turnout and active participation at the direct primary is an attestation to your belief in our symbol, Mr Sanwo-Olu, the supremacy of our great party, APC and democratic tenets.”

Also lending his voice, the Director of Media, Publicity and Public Affairs Communication of the group, Comrade Agbabiaka Ahmed said, “Over the past week, we have had reasons to engage party faithfuls on their opinions, interests and principles, placed side by side the position of the party and the need to replace the status quo with a functional one, especially on core issues of good governance, transparency, accessibility and robust public engagement, purpose driven infrastructural development and spread, and most importantly, participatory and inclusive governance as witnessed during the administrations of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Mr Babatunde Fashola SAN.

While scores bought into our argument without hesitation, dozens hesitated, but at the polls today, their numbers across the wards had drastically reduced to ‘4’, ‘3’, ‘5’, ‘7’, ‘2’ and in some cases, Zero, against the corresponding thousands recorded for our symbol, Mr. Sanwo-Olu. In the end, we are all winners,” he said.

Hon Abiola also commended the sagacity of the Babajide Olushola Sanwoolu Campaign Organisation (BOSCO), ably led by the ever meticulous, selfless, generous and accommodating Director General, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, saying that “Lagosians have recognised your efforts today, they will do more moving forward until VICTORIA ASCERTA!

The body also recognised and commended the sacrifice of Dr. Femi Hamzat “whose actions in the build up to this day reminded us of the need to always put the party first.

Couple of days back, you told us about the personal integrity, great humility and extraordinary intelligence of our symbol, Mr. Sanwo-Olu, stemming from your personal interactions and working relationship with him, Lagosian were confronted with an avenue to confirm those assertions.

In the face of baseless and unsubstantiated provocation and verbal attacks from an unexpected source, Mr Sanwo-Olu not only proved to possess the above qualities, he added inspirational leadership, focus and self restraint to the