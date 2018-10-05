Group commends Buhari for retaining service chiefs, IGP, says action has paid off

A pro-Buhari organisation, Re-elect Buhari Movement (RBM) has commended the foresight of President Muhammadu Buhari in not yielding to calls for the sack of Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police.

The RBM in a statement by its convener, Mr. Emmanuel Umohinyang, a lawyer, noted that recent experience has shown that the President digs deep in arriving at decisions on important national affairs, stressing specifically that, “recent successes in the war against terrorism and criminality have shown that the security heads have the capacity to deliver.”

According to Umohinyang, though Nigeria was still facing some challenges in tackling insecurity, the armed forces and the police have shown that they are on top of the game, judging by recent developments.

The group boss, therefore, stressed that what the security chiefs needed was the support to forge ahead in carrying out their assignments instead of needless criticisms.

The statement reads in part. “Since their appointment, the service chiefs and the IGP have shown character. They have shown quality leadership, and we have equally seen from the results from the field security wise, especially the decimation of Boko Haram in the North East. We cannot but give them kudos.

This could not have happened if the President had not been diligent in selecting these characters, so my take is that generally, the service chiefs have performed, though we still have incidents of attacks here and there.

These attacks are unlike what we had in the past. You can see that for the first time after a long while in our history, we can now hold our Independence parade at Eagles square. Don’t forget that since the attacks alleged to have been carried out by the Niger-Delta militants under Goodluck Jonathan, during almost all independence anniversaries, they have avoided the Eagles Square.

But the President has shown that leadership is not about carrying a baggage of Degrees, leadership is all about vision, direction, leading on the frontline. “This President has shown that he is a true Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. He is not the president who sits and gives direction from the comfort of the presidential villa. No.

We must appreciate what the government is doing. We must also thank our brothers and sisters who are fighting in the North-East so that they can perpetually keep the Boko Haram insurgents out of the territory of Nigeria.

Most of the people can attest to it that they can now sleep with their two eyes closed. Several roads that were closed in that region have been re-opened, thanks to our military.

That is not to say they have completely eradicated B/Haram. No, but what we have seen is that some misguided fellows have attacked soft spots like markets, mosques, etc. That is not to say government is not working towards complete eradication of Boko Haram,” he said.

The call for the removal of the IGP is not new to our political system. In every election era, you have people who want the IGP to be changed.

IGP Idris came in 2016. I think it was one appointment the government hit the nail on the head. His appointment was purely square peg in square hole.

Idris is not the conventional policeman. He is UN-trained. That is why if you look at how he has gone about his job, he has led by example. He took time to constitute his management team, and today, Nigeria is better for it.”