Group canvasses support for Buhari on education, security

National Patron, Grassroots Mobilizers for Buhari, (GMB) Dr. Haladu Mohamed, has urged Nigerian youths to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration towards enthroning sustainable peace for a sound educational system in the country.

He stressed the need for the country to unite towards building a better Nigeria, where education and security of lives and property would be prioritized for the common good of the people.

Dr. Haladu disclosed this Tuesday in Jos while receiving an honorary Doctorate Degree and Change Ambassador for Peace and Humanity (CAPH) awards from Yeshua International School of Theology, United Kingdom and Youth Education and Leadership Initiative, (YELI)Jos, Plateau State respectively.

Other awardees include the Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Dr Abdulkarim Lawan, Dr. Umar Faruk Mohammed, Director General of Grassroots Mobilizers for Buhari and Dr. Fatima Mohammed Goni, Matron of the GMB.

Haladu said, “we are contented with the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari towards providing sustainable security for the enthronement of sound educational system for Nigerian youths: I am encouraging every Nigerian to contribute immensely towards the development of humanity.

“We should be patriotic and willing to serve our country at all times: this honorary award will spur me and the Grassroots Mobilizers for Buhari-GMB to work more in assisting government towards addressing the plights of the destitute and vulnerable persons in the country.”

National Matron of Grassroots Mobilizers for Buhari, Dr. Fatima Mohammed Goni and Dr. Umar Farouk Mohammed, Director General of the group applauded President Buhari for the laudable steps taken towards revitalization of girl child education in the country.

“I will continue to support any venture that will add value to the plights of vulnerable persons in the society, particularly in the area of education; I am pleased with the step so far taken by the Buhari’s administration in revamping girl child education in Nigeria, that has built more confident in the women falk”, said Dr Goni.

President of the Youth Education and Leadership initiative (YELI), and the country representative of Yeshua School of Theology, Dr. Monday Amedu, said there is a need for Nigerian Government to invest hugely in the educational sector to make the youths self-reliant.

He urged Nigerian youths to make themselves agents of peace and channel their energy towards productive venture that will take the country out of the security quack-mare for a sustainable development.

The event had in attendance dignitaries from the country and other foreign nations who graced the occasion.

By Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos