Cleen Foundation, a non-governmental organisation has called for the prosecution of those arrested during the 2019 general elections for alleged inciting and perpetrating violence.

Executive Director of the foundation, Dr. Benson Olugbuo, made the call in a statement he signed on Monday in Abuja.

Olugbuo said that there is also a need to revisit pertinent issues bordering on the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Law.

“Issues rising and perceived insecurity in Nigeria; election security management and prosecution of electoral offenders must be strictly addressed.

“The police must also be revamped for the effective implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015. We also want improved response of the police to sexual and gender based violence in different parts of Nigeria.

“The police operations in preventing and countering violent extremism and the new regime of community policing in Nigeria, among other issues, must be properly addressed,’’ he said.

Olugbuo however, commended the police for the proactive steps taken to reduce crime and criminality across Nigeria.

He said that the foundation and other non-state actors were not just focusing on the shortcomings of the police, but were also proud of the force for its good practices.