Kaura Youth Coalition on Monday called for the setting up of a commission of inquiry over the recent attack in Zangang and Kirim communities in Kaura and Ryom Local Government Areas of Kaduna and Plateau states.

Five people died in the latest attack and several others were wounded when gunmen attacked the border community in Kaduna state on August 29.

President of the coalition, Derek Christopher, said in a statement issued on Monday in Kafanchan, that the investigation should include members of the two communities.

It said that the aim should be to find immediate and remote causes of the attacks “so that reconciliation can be achieved.

“This committee between the two local government areas will no doubt heal the growing disaffection between community members.”

The coalition also called for the establishment of permanent security outpost and deployment of more security personnel to the affected communities to prevent reoccurrence of the attacks.

It commended the leadership of Kaura Local Government and the Chief of Takad for the measures taken to reduce the level of damage in the latest attack.

The youth coalition condoled with families of the victims and appealed to government and humanitarian organizations to urgently provide relief materials to the displaced persons to alleviate their sufferings.