Group Call on State Governors to Domesticate Gender Violence Act

Philip Clement, Abuja

A coalition of civil society organizations, #StateOfEmergencyGBV Movement has charged state Governors to work with Legislators and other Stakeholders to pass the VAPP and Child Rights Acts

According to the group, pertinent issues concerning gender-based violence (GBV) still hangs in the balance while urgently calling for the passage of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act across 21 states yet to pass the law, among other demands.

In a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, they we reminded the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) to “walk the talk” and fulfil the commitment they made on the 12th of June 2020, when they declared a state of emergency against sexual and gender-based violence as only four states out of the 21 — Bauchi, Akwa Ibom, and very recently, Abia, Delta and Kwara states — have passed this law.

“#StateOfEmergencyGBV Movement sent individually signed letters to the 527 members of State Houses of Assembly and the 18 Governors in the remaining 18 states to remind them of the need to take action now.

“The global community concluded the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence last week Thursday, being International Human Rights Day — a period dedicated to the sensitization and prevention of violence against women, children and girls, and the promotion of human rights — it is important to note that the passage of this very important law in these 18 states will enable a nationally coordinated implementation strategy against GBV.

“According to the UN Women report in May 2020, the rise of gender-based violence in Nigeria during the COVID-19 crisis will have life-threatening consequences for women and girls and a profound impact on their opportunities and life trajectory. This, the report says, will have ripple consequences across communities and the whole country as Nigeria begins to recover from the detrimental economic and health impacts of the pandemic.

“The VAPP Act (2015) and the Child Rights Act (2003) remain the two pieces of legislation that adequately protects women, girls, children and indeed, everyone from sexual and gender-based violence. The VAPP Act, in particular, also protects men and boys against sexual and domestic violence, an unprecedented legislative focus.

“We are calling on the State Governors and Members of the State Houses of Assembly in Adamawa, Bayelsa, Borno, Delta, Gombe, Jigawa, Imo, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara, to expedite the process of passing the VAPP Act,” they said.

Since the Child Rights Act passed in 2003 by the National Assembly to provide protection for every Nigerian child against any form of abuse, including child labour, early marriage, and access to free and safe education has yet to be adopted in the following states including Bauchi, Yobe, Kano, Sokoto, Adamawa, Borno, Zamfara, Gombe, Kebbi, and Jigawa states, 17 years on.

The group further called for the stablishment of Sexual Assault Referral Centers (SARCs) and well-equipped shelters in every state, backed with a coordinated, sustainably-funded support system.

They lamented that “Only 17 out of the 36 states and FCT have established SARCs, including Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Bornu, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT-Abuja, Jigawa and Kaduna. Others are Kano, Kwara, Lagos, Niger, Ogun, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara. There are 29 SARCs across these states,”

Reeling out their demands, they called riminalization and prompt state-led prosecution of SGBV cases within a reasonable time, regardless of requests or interference by the victim’s family or interested parties, Implementation of functional Family Support Units and Force Gender Units of the Nigeria Police Force, as well as resourced persons to address GBV cases in collaboration with sub-national governments