Group blames Taraba government, PDP for Jalingo post election violence

By Patrick Okohue

A group, Concern Taraba Citizens Forum has reiterated its earlier stance that the post election violence that trailed the re-election of Governor Darius Ishaku was caused by members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Reacting to the statement by the Commissioner for Information, Simon Dogari, on Friday accusing the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) of killing innocent people in the state after Ishaku was returned as the Governor-elect, the group said the state government should take responsibilities for the violence.

The group in a statement signed by its Coordinators Kefas Bulus and Muhammad Umar decried the allegations by the ruling party as irresponsible and desperate attempts to cover its track, saying the PDP introduced religion politics to the state in 2015 and had vigorously sustained it till recent election.

The group berated the state government for accusing the APC of encouraging religious politics in the state, saying it was not only disheartening, double standard, but also ludicrous.

“The PDP in Taraba State have being siding with religious organisations and some occasions religious organisations do come out openly to tell the world that, they are in support of its Governorship candidate, even the PDP Government is 98% one religion which is a deliberate annihilation of other faiths in the state.”

The group alleged that the crises witnessed in Jalingo started on the eve of election by PDP thugs sharing money.

“On Friday, 9th 2019 misunderstanding erupted among some PDP thugs who collected election money meant to be shared among them which led to the brutal killing of one person at Jekadafari area of Jalingo.

“ In a protest against the killing, friends and family of the deceased blindly attacked people, smashing cars and beating innocent passersby. Incidentally, it was time for Friday prayers and many worshipers became direct victims.

It was the quick intervention of Muslim elders and security agents that prevented the situation from falling into religious crisis which was obviously the goal of those who orchestrated the mayhem.”

The group added that it was PDP members celebrating Governor Ishaku’s victory at the poll that started attacking APC supporters

“When INEC declared Ishaku as Governor-elect those who went on celebration were PDP supporters not APC, but instead of doing the traditional rally as APC supporters did in the aftermath of presidential victory, they went on rampage; breaking shops, smashing doors and windows and attacking innocent people along Nasarawo and Mallam Joda areas of Jalingo.

“The worst of it all was their blasphemous attack on the faith of the Muslims insinuating that APC was a Muslims party and that a Muslim will never rule Taraba State because Taraba is for Christ and PDP is a Christian’s party.

Taraba State belongs to everybody, Nigeria is a seculiar state therefore no religion should claim monopoly of any state in the country.”

The group added that the governorship‎ election was never free, fair and credible as the state government has erroneously concluded.

“Both international and domestic observers were unanimously agreed in their condemnation of the excessive rigging perpetuated by the PDP in form of vote buying, intimidating of other party agents and forcing INEC officials into compromise by force or by cash.

“ Also many PDP supporters were caught with hundreds of PVCs and thump printed ballot papers in favour of PDP and some were even paraded by the DSS were they directly admitted to being sponsored by high ranking State Government officials,” the group further alleged.‎