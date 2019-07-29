Tunde Opalana, Abuja

As more aspirants join the governorship race of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state, a group of stakeholders under the umbrella of the APC Justice Forum/Buhari Support Groups has expressed support for Vice Admiral Jibrin Usman (rtd) to pick the party’s ticket.

The group said the former chief of naval staff stands out as the most preferred among the 27 aspirants contending for the APC ticket based on his acceptability across the state.

Speaking at Anyigba in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi state, the Chairman of the group, Dr. Yakubu Ugwolawo said that the former naval chief has the capacity to curtail insecurity and bring his contacts and network to bear on governance in the state.

He said that Usman established two naval outposts in Kogi state when he was chief of naval staff, adding that if he becomes the governor, he would understand how to curtail insecurity.

Expressing fears that insurgency would spring from Kogi state if nothing was done to curtail it now, the group believes that the state needs somebody with military background to attain peace.

Ugolawo said that “let me sound this warning that Kogi state is FCT’s next door neighbour and insecurity may assume a new dimension anytime soon. The state needs a man with military background to check insecurity.

“It will amount to suicide to politicize insecurity in the state. Those contesting to govern the state should spare us of the insecurity phenomenon in the state so that we can confront this matter sincerely by looking out for somebody that has the capacity.”

He promised that the group would reach out to other aspirants to let them understand the precarious situation in the state while expressing optimism that other contestants would join hands with Usman ahead of the APC primary elections slated for August 29, 2019