Gridlock: Lagos Assembly calls for intensive traffic control by LASTMA

Like this: Like Loading...

Following constant gridlock on Lagos State roads, the State House of Assembly has directed Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of the state to order the officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) to intensify traffic control in the state. While calling the attention of his colleagues to the traffic situation in the State especially at this festive period, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, said the traffic situation in the state has become worrisome. The Speaker, who raised the matter on the floor of the House at plenary on Tuesday, explained that it was the responsibility and duty of the state government to ensure free flow of traffic in the state. “This is one of the duties of LASTMA. We should call on Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to order the leaders of LASTMA to ensure free flow of traffic in the state. “LASTMA officials should stop the actions of folding arms, while motorists and okada riders do whatever they like on the roads. Any official that fails to perform his or her duty should be sanctioned. We need to take adequate steps on this,” he stated. While sympathizing with the family of a LASMA official who was killed by an officer of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Joseph Oki at Iyana Ipaja area of the state in November 2018, the Speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Mr. Azeez Sanni to write a condolence letter to the family on behalf of the House. He further directed the House Committee on Transportation to pay a courtesy call on the family of the deceased. “Something must be done about the gridlock all the same. The LASTMA officials are being paid salaries. We know that this is Yuletide period, but we must ensure that there is free flow of traffic in the state. “We will write the Governor to call on LASTMA and VIO to ensure free flow of traffic on all our roads in Lagos State while motorists should also obey traffic laws. “We sympathise with LASTMA for losing one of their personnel, and we want the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state to initiate a process of compensation for the family of the deceased,” he said. Recalled that a police inspector attached to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Ikeja allegedly shot dead an official with the Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) on duty at Iyana Ipaja on Wednesday 28, November, 2018. The LASTMA official known as “Baba Ibeji” was reported shot dead when he challenged the policeman, identified as Joseph Oki, for disobeying traffic rules. The victim according to an eye witness had stopped the police inspector who was driving a cream coloured Highlander jeep with registration number plate LSR 277 BJ to allow free flow of traffic. The LASTMA official was reported to have scolded the policeman for flouting traffic rules while the policeman, who felt insulted by Adeyemo’s warning, allegedly pulled a pistol and shot the LASTMA official in the eye, killing him on the spot. The Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Rotimi Abiru representing Shomolu constituency 2 in his contributions advised that residents of the state should behave themselves on the road. Noting that the vehicles on the roads are not all owned by the government. He stressed that this is ember period and that there are more activities in Lagos. Also contributing, Hon. Bisi Yusuf Alimosho 1, said that the manhour lost on the road is much. “We should appeal to the state government to return the power of LASTMA because they cannot arrest traffic offenders now. “The way LASTMA officials are killed on our roads is inhuman. “Just three weeks ago, a LASTMA official stopped a vehicle that was going on one way, then a police officer shot the LASTMA official at close range. The state government should give LASTMA power as it happens in others places. They have been subjected to serious humiliation,” he said. The Leader of the House, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade in his contributions said it will be more proper if the letter of condolence was handed over to the family of the deceased LASTMA official by the Chairman of the House Committee on Transportation. “We should demand on behalf of the LASTMA family that died that the police should compensate members of his official,” he said. Meanwhile, the House will be commissioning the newly constructed Assembly mosque as well as organise prayers for the celebration of the 76th birthday of President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, 21, December, 2018. The House has however, adjourned plenary to Monday 7, January, 2019, showing an indication that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode o may not present the 2019 Budget of the state before the Assembly this year.