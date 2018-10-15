Green Party of Nigeria adopts Kalu as Abia’s guber candidate

One of the newly registered political parties, Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) has adopted its former state chairman, Hon. David Kalu as its governorship candidate in Abia State for the 2019 general elections.

Addressing members shortly after the GPN primaries held in Umuahia Kalu declared his readiness to bring about good governance if elected governor in 2019.

“GPN is the party Abians are longing for, our party frowns at maladministration and corruption, if the electorate give me the mandate, Abia and Nigeria will change within the first two years of my governance,” he said.

He pled with the electorate to shun money politics, work hard to vote credible leaders who would serve the masses, insisting that “GPN is in a better position to do so.”

Kalu however said he was ready to hand over the guber ticket of the party to anybody who has the capacity to serve Abia better than him.

Others adopted as candidates during the primaries include: Mr. Ugochukwu Okoroafor for Abia North senatorial seat; Maduabuchi Ihediwa, Abia central and Richard Ifeanyi for Abia South senatorial seat.