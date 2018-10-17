Greece bans ‘fat’ tourists from riding on donkeys in Santorini

Greece has banned fat tourists from riding on donkeys after campaigners said the animals were being left with spinal injuries. The move comes after shocking images emerged of donkeys climbing the narrow steps of the Greek island of Santorini holding obese holidaymakers.

Lawmakers in Greece have since pledged to do more to help the animals.

The country’s Ministry of Rural Development and Food has published a new set of regulations regarding donkeys’ wellbeing after receiving multiple complaints following media coverage in July.

These state donkeys giving tourists rides in Santorini should not carry any loads heavier than 100kg, or one fifth of their weight.

It follows animal activists on the island claiming donkeys were being forced to carry ever-heavier loads while they work long hours, seven days a week without shelter, rest and water – leaving them with spinal injuries and open wounds from ill-fitting saddles.

Santorini is known for its hilly terrain and donkeys have traditionally been used to transport people over the famously stepped areas which vehicles cannot access, such as in capital Fira.