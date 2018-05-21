“This is my greatest blessing” – Linda Ikeji Speaks On Her Pregnancy

One of Nigeria’s most successful bloggers, Linda Ikeji has been on a huge roller coaster of emotions after the news of her being pregnant was made known to the public.

Her younger sister Laura Ikeji Kanu first broke the news and moments after it began to make rounds the media mogul via her popular website shared an open letter she wrote to her unborn child and via it she revealed she’s expecting a baby boy whilst sharing her experiences with kids .

The expectant mum via her open letter elucidated that she’s super excited, and already got plans to spoil her baby, such that she’s gone all out to order a Bentley Mulsanne for him to cruise in when he finally arrives.

Officially announcing she’s expecting a baby she took to her IG page to share the post below, where she point blank told that she’s finally realised her greatest dream, which is being pregnant and having a child of her own.

Read below:

“My greatest dream has been realized. I’m going to be a mum. There’s nothing that has happened in my life that compares to this. I’m beyond happy. I love children so much and literally obsessed with babies and to think in a few months, I’ll look down on a baby and he will be mine. My own son.

No accomplishment, no title, no milestone, no achievement, no money or worldly possession compares to this. This is my greatest blessing. My gift from heaven.

Dear God, thank you so much for this gift! Thank you!

I wrote a piece on my blog about finding out I was pregnant in January and all the emotions I’ve felt since then. You can go read it if you want.

Thank you so much for all well wishes. I appreciate your love and kindness.

May God visit everyone for whatever their hearts desires are. May all your prayers be answered. God bless”