Grazing reserves: Niger ready to accommodate genuine herdsmen – Gov

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello, has said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is willing to support Niger State to develop cattle grazing reserves.

Governor Sani-Bello disclosed this while interacting with the Niger State Chapter of the National Sheep and Goat Development of Nigeria, (NASHGODAN) at the Etsu Nupe Palace, Bida.

He said that the CBN has written to the state government on their willingness to support the state in developing their grazing reserves.

According to him the fight between herdsmen and farmers was unnecessary and needed to be checked once and for all.

The Governor who noted that some of the grazing reserves have been encroached said “the state government is doing everything possible to salvage them”.

Governor Sani-Bello said that out of the 23 grazing reserves in the state only two were gazetted adding that the state is ready to accommodate genuine cattle rearers.

The Governor commended the body for its initiatives and directed the members to meet with the Chief of Staff and the Ministry of Livestock for further discussion on the project.

Earlier, the state coordinator, Husseini Abdulkhadir Yero who disclosed that the body was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria added that NASHGODAN was endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment in conjunction with Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

He said that Niger State was among the first states to put NASHGODAN government structure on ground and that it has also acquired land in the local area councils for goat and sheep rearing scheme.