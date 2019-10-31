Dutse – The Farmers and Herdsmen Board in Jigawa on Thursday said that the creation of grazing reserve and cattle routes had drastically reduced the face-off between the farmers and herdsmen in the state.

The Board’s Executive Secretary, Alhaji Rabiu Miko, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse that the state government had established 54 grazing routes and reserve across the state, with a view to avoiding clashes between both parties.

Miko said that a group, Talamiz Foundation, had donated some motorcycles to farmers and cattle breeders associations to enable them to go round and settle any issue that might create problems among the two groups.

According to him, the board is doing its best in ensuring that it maintains peace and mutual coexistence between both parties in the state.

He commended the groups for living in harmony with one another in the interest of peaceful coexistence. (NAN)