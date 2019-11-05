Andy Murray who is representing Great Britain in the Davis Cup, which starts on 18 November has welcomed a baby boy with wife Kim.

The baby, described by his grandmother Judy Murray as a “lovely, happy, healthy baby boy”, was born last week in London, where the family live.

Sir Andy and Kim, both aged 32, married in the tennis star’s hometown of Dunblane in 2015.

They already have two daughters, Sophia, who was born in 2016, and Edie, born in 2017.

Sir Andy’s mother Judy said: “its lovely news, lovely to have a little boy to go with the two little girls.”

She said baby was born “a few days ago” and added: “I’ll leave it to Andy and Kim to fill in all the details.”

The three-time Grand Slam champion after a tournament joked: “I’ll have three kids under four years old. When I’ve been off the tour my family has got bigger so I need to get back on the road so we don’t get out of control!

“I’m excited for the third kid. My wife’s been a huge support for getting me back on the court and making me fight to keep playing.”

