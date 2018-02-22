Gowon, Obasanjo join Buhari at Council of State meeting

Three former Heads of States and four chief justices are attending the meeting of Council of States in Abuja on Thursday. The meeting, summoned by President Muhammadu Buhari, was also attended by his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Former Heads of State attending the meeting are retired Generals Yakubu Gawon, Abdulsalami Abubakar and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The four former chief Justices of Nigeria attending the meeting are Justice Muhammad Uwais; Idris Kutigi; Mariam Alooma and Justice Alfa Belgore.

The meeting which started at 11.00 a.m is also being attended by Senate President Bukola Saraki and state governors.

The meeting of the Council of State will deliberate on key national issues including appointment of National Commissioners for the nation’s Independent National Electoral Commission.

NAN reports that minute silence was observed in memory of late former Chief Justice Dahiru Mustapher, who died recently.

NAN