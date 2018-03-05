Govt set to implement white paper on Ogbe – Ijaw/Aladja crisis – Okowa

Delta State government will implement in full, the white paper on Ogbe-Ijaw/Aladja crisis, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said.

In a brief chat with Journalists after the bi-monthly security council meeting held in Warri on Wednesday, the Governor stated that achieving peace in all parts of Delta State was important for the required development to take place.

It would be recalled that after a protracted land dispute between Ogbe-Ijaw, Warri South-West local government area and Aladja in Udu local government area of Delta State, Governor Okowa inaugurated an 8-man panel of inquiry to look at the issue and proffer lasting solutions to the issue in May, 2016.

“Today, we met with the people of Aladja and Ogbe-Ijaw communities, we conveyed the decision of the state government to them following the release of the white paper and they agreed to work with us to achieve lasting peace as we will implement the decisions taken to the benefits of all,” he said.

Governor Okowa who expressed delight that all stakeholders have resolved to toe the line of peace disclosed that the security council also looked at issues affecting the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

On the benefits of the security council meeting, the Governor said, “We hold security council meetings every two weeks to discuss security issues, today, our state is very peaceful because, we nip security challenges in the bud.”

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Kjngsley Utuaro, Secretary to Delta State government, Ovie Agas, Commandant of the various security agencies, including the Police attended the meeting.

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba