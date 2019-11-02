The leaders of Agbekoya, Alhaji Lalekan Lasisi Akekaaka has said that the clashes between farmers and the Fulani headers were due to that fact that many government officials buy cows and give them to the Fulani people to rear for them to make money in Ibadan.

Agbekoya

Akekaaka speaking with the Punch said: ‘Like I said, it is the government officials themselves that are buying and keeping cattle with the Fulani who are wreaking havoc on properties of innocent people.

‘If anybody does anything to harm their cattle, such a person would be killed. They must protect the property of their bosses.

‘We had such an experience when our farms were destroyed, and when we investigated it, we discovered that powerful people were behind it. And what can we do?

Speaking on why they have not been able to do anything so far to hold the repeated clashes despite powers Agbekoya has to protect themselves like they did in those days he said the government did not contact them.

‘Government has not called on us for support. We can protect our land. But we can’t do it until governors do the needful.

‘They keep asking – who are we (Agbekoyas)? And they have not deemed it fit to call on us for support. But does the government not have all everything required to combat the menace? Let them use it now. It is the government that is concerned and not us.

‘The government has not said that it is pained. Why are you crying more than the bereaved? What has the government said about it?

‘Many of us in the villages are not enjoying at all, particularly farmers. Our roads are not good. They should help us. They have all along been making promises to us all these years. When are they going to do whatever they will do? Time is going, please!

We cannot have unity of purpose because those who are working with the government will always be taking sides with the government. I am not working with the government.

EFCC quizzes 16 Kwara LG chairmen over alleged misappropriation

‘If the government wants to get something, they could send the secret police to mingle with villagers . For example, they could pretend to be labourers .

‘Through it, they will be able to gather whatever information they need for the government.