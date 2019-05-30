Govs set agenda at inauguration

Okerafor Athanatius, Jalingo, Haruna Usman, Birnin Kebbi, Samuel Luka, Bauchi, Patrick Okohue and Benjamin Omoike, Lagos, Isaac Job, Uyo, Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt & Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos,

Twenty-nine state governors on Wednesday began their first term or second term in office, making various promises, pronouncements and setting an agenda for the next four years as chief executives of their respective states.

In Taraba state, Gov. Darius Dickson Ishaku took the oath of office at the Jolly Nyame Stadium, Jalingo and it was administered by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Josephine Tuktur.

Speaking after the oath-taking, Gov. Darius said his administration for the past four years was successful despite enormous challenges that came from some quarters.

While calling on the people of the state to rise above the challenges and close ranks for peace to reign in the state, the governor reiterated his administration’s resolve in harnessing the state’s potentials and endowments in agriculture, tourism, commerce and industry as well as pay attention to education, water, sanitation and other sectors.

Kebbi:

Governor of Kebbi state, Sen. Atiku Bagudu on Wednesday joined other governors across the country in taking the oath of office for yet another four –year- tenure.

The governor was sworn-in by the state Grand Khadi, Muktat Imam Jega amid cheers from his supporters at the Presidential Lodge, Birnin Kebbi.

Shortly after the oath taking, Gov. Bagudu ran a brief review of his first tenure, mentioning a boost in infrastructure that are visible for all and sundry, success in agriculture, stable power supply and healthcare delivery among many successes recorded by his administration in the last four years.

He added that those achievements will be sustained in his second tenure, while new ones that may be initiated will run through to a new government.

Bauchi:

Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir of Bauchi state was sworn in amidst a mammoth crowd that besieged the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, venue of the swearing in ceremony on Wednesday.

The new governor took the oath of office at about 11:39 am while his deputy, Alhaji Baba Tela was sworn in at 11: 17am by the acting Chief Judge of the state, Justice Rabi Umar.

Gov. Abdulkadir while addressing supporters expressed dismay that at the time of his take -over of government affairs, a number of 20 big industries in the state have collapsed in the state.

These he said were in addition, to over 100 small and medium scale enterprises that have provided some form of direct or indirect employment which have either collapsed or are on the brink of extinction.

‎The governor who lamented that he inherited a debt of N96 billion from the previous administration, added that his predecessor piled up another N40 billion within four years to make a total debt of N136 billion.

“It means we shall be compelled to seek financial support for ambitious economic recovery plan. The difference however, is that for every Naira we attract, there shall be commensurate returns on investment,” Abdulkadir said.

He assured that under his watch civil servants salaries will henceforth, be first line charge in word and deed, adding his administration will devise ways and means of ensuring regular payments of gratuities while offsetting outstanding balances.

Mohammed said his administration will focus on completion of ongoing projects as well as the execution of new ones.

Lagos:

Lagos state yesterday joined many other states across the country to celebrate a change of baton in the seat of power, as Babjide Sanwo-Olu, who was elected as the new governor of the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took his oath of office.

He was sworn in as the sixth democratically-elected and 15th governor of the state. The event which took place at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos was attended by top APC members in the state, government functionaries, captains of industry and key stakeholders.

Speaking after the swearing in by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Opeyemi Oke, the new governor assured that he was in a familiar terrain, as he has been a part of the progressive story of Lagos, stating that he would continue to build upon the blueprint laid down by the preceding administrators.

Sanwo-Olu in the inaugural speech tagged: “Awakening a greater Lagos,” stressed that he believes he has been placed on the seat at a momentous time and as such would make the most of what God had given to him, adding, “we cannot afford to do less than that.”

He vowed that, as governor, he will serve the public cause with his utmost ability and commitment, assuring that the best days of Lagos was still very much ahead.

He said that “this day marks the beginning of a new chapter in our journey to greatness. Today, I ask you to join me on this journey to awaken a greater Lagos. When we speak of a greater Lagos, we speak not empty words.

“As your governor, I know full well who I am, because I know from where I came. More importantly, I know where I am headed. I have been a part of this progressive journey since its very inception. I was there at the conception of the developmental blueprint of the state.

“In serving in all the three previous administrators, I have contributed to the creation, design and implementation of this master plan. I know firsthand the concerted efforts that went into planning so many of the innovations we now see and enjoy.

“It will be my job to continue that process by refining and perfecting the foundation laid by the preceding administrators. In this regard, I shall remain forever loyal to the aspirations of the people and to the developmental blueprint that has brought so much success to our dear state.

“The Babajide Sanwo-Olu you see today shall not change and try to become something I am not. My prayer is only that I grow and improve as your governor to implement good policies and bring the prosperity you deserve.”

Akwa Ibom:

Akwa Ibom state Governor, Udom Emmanuel has promised to build more industries in the state during his second term in office

Addressing a mammoth crowd at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Wednesday during his second term inauguration, Gov. Udom emphasized eight major policy thrusts that include, industrialization, aviation development, security, infrastructure, small and medium scale industries, human capacity development, agriculture and rural/riverine areas development.

“In my 2019 manifesto which we christened completion agenda, I emphasized eight major policy thrusts. Most of these areas also formed the basis of our first term policy direction.

“In our completion agenda, we will raise the bar of performance in all these areas and lift our state to such an enviable height that it will be the pride of the nation.

“We will aggressively industrialize this state and continue to attract foreign investors, ensuring that the environment is made ferment for investments.

“We hope to make Akwa Ibom the industrial hub of Nigeria. The Ibom Industrial City and the Ibom Deep-Sea Port will remain the signature projects in our second term industrialization plans,” he added.

Gov. Udom said it was an acknowledged fact that small and medium scale enterprises are the drivers of the economies of the developed world and also pledged to invest massively in the power sector as a pivot for industrialization.

Rivers:

Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday in the presence of thousands of Rivers people and other prominent Nigerians, took the oath of office to commence his second term.

Also on Wednesday, Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo was sworn in for a second term by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Adama Iyaye-Laminkara.

The swearing-in ceremony which took place at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt was a huge celebration as the arrival of Gov. Wike was greeted with jubilation by the capacity crowd.

In his inauguration address, Wike declared that he would always place Rivers state first in all his actions.

He said: “For us, in all things it is Rivers state first; Rivers state is the measure; Rivers state before others. This is the essence of the political mandate and burden that we will bear for the next four years and we will not disappoint you.

“We will continue to stand up for Rivers State and defend her interest, no matter the challenges or what comes at us.”

The governor said that his administration was not in opposition to the federal government and called for partnership to move the state and Nigeria forward.

He added however, “but, we are not a conquered people and we will never surrender our freedoms to anybody or entity, whether internal or external. We will therefore, not accept to be subjugated to a headmaster and pupil power relationship; neither will we abandon the collective interest of Rivers State for the sake of political expediency.

“We are for the rule of law, democracy and mutual respect as autonomous State entities and co-building blocks of the Nigerian federation.”

He thanked the people of Rivers state, especially the voters, for their trust and support that led to the mandate to serve the state for another four years.

Outlining the direction of his administration for the next four years, Wike pledged to consolidate on his first term achievements and make Rivers state the greatest state in the country.

Plateau:

Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong on Wednesday said his second term will be based on religious humanism, asserting that people have a right to seek truth and oppose authoritarian rule.

Lalong stated this at his second-term inauguration ceremony in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

“These ideas of liberty, human rights, democracy, and public scrutiny of opinion and governmental actions are essential to the smooth functioning of society,” stated the governor.

Lalong, recently elected as chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, however, did not give details of his policy programmes for the next four years.

This according to him will be done on June 12, which was recently adopted by the country as its new Democracy Day.