Governors to hold emergency meeting Thursday over NLC strike

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) will on Thursday hold an emergency virtual conference to find a solution to the intending strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the recent increase in the pump price of petrol.

Daily Times Nigeria reports that this was contained in a press statement titled “NGF Emergency Virtual Teleconference, issued by NGFs Head, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The statement read “Ahead of the threat by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to resort to an industrial action to force the Federal Government to rescind its decision to hike oil and electricity prices in the country.

“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum is holding an emergency meeting of all the governors to seek ways of settling the rift and finding a mutually agreed soft landing on amicable grounds.

“All governors are expected to attend the meeting as the matter is considered to be of urgent national importance, which needs to be quickly resolved in order not to worsen the already bad situation of Nigerians as caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The meeting which is the first NGF emergency virtual teleconference starts at 6pm. Tomorrow, Thursday September 25.”