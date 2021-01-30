Governors, Anosike, others mourn Okowa’s father — Daily Times Nigeria

Governors and The Daily of Times publisher, Fidelis Anosike, are among eminent Nigerians who have commiserated with Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over the demise of his father.

In a statement, Mr. Anosike described the passing away of Okowa’s father as shocking.

His words: “I received, with deep sadness, news of the passage to eternity of your beloved father, Chief Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa.

“Although he passed on at the age of 88, making it a celebration of life, it is nevertheless a big loss to all of us who knew that he was a reverred community leader.

“Little wonder that, until his death, Pa Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa (popularly called AOU), was the Okpara-Uku of Owa-Alero, his community that he served selflessly and energetically.

“No doubt, his influence in and on your life is visible as you have shown as a very cerebral and award-winning governor who has positively transformed Delta State, which you had also served as a local government chairman, commissioner and SSG.

“Your services to the nation as a senator and head of the Nigerian Governors Forum’ committee on Covid-19 are also salutary.

Therefore, apart from his community, daddy’s passage is a huge loss to Delta State and Nigeria.

“On behalf of myself, family and Folio Communications (publishers of The Daily Times), I hereby extend deep condolences to you, your household as well as the government and people of Delta State.”

He prayed God to grant Pa Arthur Okowa eternal rest.

Also, Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said his thoughts and prayers were with Dr. Okowa and family during this period. He noted that despite the fact that the late Chief Okowa lived to a ripe age, he would still be missed by the family.

Dr. Fayemi urged Governor Okowa and the entire family to be comforted by the fact their late father lived well and impacted positively on the lives of the people as an outstanding teacher and community leader of repute.

He said the late Chief Okowa moulded the destinies of many young people who have now become great men and women in their areas of endeavours and was a rallying point for the family and the community as a high chief of Owa Kingdom in Delta State.

Fayemi said the late Okowa was renowned for his kindness, forthrightness and selfless service to the people, qualities which his son, the governor, continues to demonstrate in his private and public life.

“I, on behalf of my family, the government and good people of Ekiti State commiserate with my brother, Governor Okowa. Though papa lived to a ripe age of 88 years, losing one’s father, especially one who is very supportive could be quite challenging.

“I urge my brother, Governor Okowa and the entire family to be comforted by Papa’s good works, good name and the legacy of selfless service he left behind. May the good Lord grant Papa eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”, Fayemi said.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, in a statement issued in Ibadan by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, described the demise of Pa Okowa as a shock. He condoled with Governor Okowa and urged him to take solace in God and the good legacy his father left behind.

“The news of the passing on of Sir Arthur Okowa, the father of the governor of Delta State, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa came to me as a shock. I condole with his excellency on the demise of Pa Okowa and urge him to take heart and solace in God and the good legacy Papa left behind.

“The passing on of any loved one, no matter how old, always comes with a touch of sadness, because no matter how old a loved one is, we do not want them to die.

“However, as the Bible says that it is appointed for all men to die, we can only submit to the will of God. So, I encourage my brother to be strong and pray that God will grant him and everyone Papa left behind the fortitude to bear this loss,” Makinde said.