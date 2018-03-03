Governor Wike Honoured

The governor of River state, Gov. Wike has every reason to celebrate despite his political turbulence and the bloody clash between him and the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi.

Gov. Wike has been described by many as governor of the people with large heart. The dynamic governor has been working tediously to deliver the dividends of democracy to every citizen of Rivers since he assumed office.

This effort was crowned with Silverbird Man of the year by a board and management of Silverbird Communication after he polled the highest votes to beat other personalities.

As if that was not enough, he was also honoured with the Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year Award. Chief Wike have contributed in diverse fields of development of the nation and improvement in the quality of lives of the people.