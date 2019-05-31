Governor Sani Bello made first appointment

Saka Bolaji – Minna

Niger State governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has approved the re-appointment of Hon. Adamu Aliyu Mohammed as his Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to the Governor.

According to a statement by Permanent Secretary, Economic Affairs, SSG’s Office over seeing Political Matters, Yahaya Baba Wachiko said the re-appointment of Hon. Adamu Aliyu to the challenging position is based on merit, proven integrity and outstanding record of performance in his previous assignments.

The Permanent Secretary stressed that the Principal Private Secretary is expected to bring his knowledge, administrative skills and wealth of experience to bear in the performance of his new assignment by working assiduously to justify the confidence repose in him.

The Governor congratulates the Principal Private Secretary on the re-appointment and wishes him success and Allah’s guidance in the performance of the arduous duties of his Office, the statement added.

It would be recalled that Hon. Adamu Aliyu Mohammed was the Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello during the first tenure of the present administration.