Governor Ortom test positive to COVID-19 — Daily Times Nigeria

KAJO MARTINS, MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom’s latest result of his COVID-19 test has returned positive.

This follows the test results of most of the Governor’s close aides who also returned positive in the last few weeks.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Wednesday, said though the Governor has not shown any symptoms of the disease, he has already commenced treatment as prescribed by medical personnel.

The statement advises those who have come in contact with him in the last couple of days to go for test, saying it is equally important that those who came in contact with other persons who have tested positive for the virus should go for test to ascertain their COVID-19 status.

Akase said, Governor Ortom urges Benue people to continue to observe the protocol for the prevention of the virus such as wearing of face masks, use of sanitizers, regular hand washing and physical distancing.

He encourages the people not to be afraid of going for COVID-19 test as only doing so would help in containing the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Joseph Ngbeagh has attributed the rising cases of corona virus to residents who are in the habit flaunting the NCDC protocols.

The Commissioner expressed worry that in spite of the sensitization and awarenesses created in the state, many people are seen in drinking joints in cluster manner, shaking, hugging and in many case without face masks which is against the established protocols.

He warned that government will intensify the enforcement of the ban on clubbing, larger gathering during weddings and burial ceremonies in the state except those that obtains permission and advised people to adhere to lay down rule as a way of checking the spread of the virus.