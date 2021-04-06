Governor Bala names road after Former President Jonathan

Samuel Luka, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has named a legacy road he constructed within two years of his administration after the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Our correspondent reports the the 6.2 kilometers Sabon Kaura road within the state metropolis was constructed 6 months after its inauguration.

Governor Bala Mohammed while speaking during the commissioning ceremony of the road on Tuesday said that the naming of the road after the former president was the least he can do to honor him as his mentor.

Bala who described the road as his legacy project among the numerous ones being executed, said it was awarded to Mrs Habib Nigeria Engineering Ltd at the total sum of N2.2 billion.

“I am very grateful to Allah for giving me this privilege to host someone I greatly respect for the role he has played in my life, the former president, my mentor, His Excellency, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan GCFR”, he said.

Governor Bala expressed gratitude that the former president was in Bauchi to see in practical terms some of the results of what he taught him in art and signs of leadership.

“At the inception of this administration in 2019, we hit the ground running, embracing good governance as a deliberate policy for our development administration to create the desired impact”, the Governor added.

According to him, his administrations’ policy trust is predicated on global best practices of formulation and implementation of programs with targets and milestones that are development oriented to improve the quality of lives of Bauchi people.

Bala who said at inception in May 2019, his administration met Bauchi in a sorry state of infrastructural deficit in both urban and rural areas noted that his government has created urban renewal and developmental projects as a way to reversing the ugly trend.

Bala said his administration has within two yeas of inception constructed more than 100 kilometers of roads in both urban and rural roads across the geopolitical spread of the state, adding that the Bauchi urban water scheme has been completed through the help of world Bank.

While performing the commissioning of the road, the former president thanked Governor Bala for the honor, adding that Bala is truly the servant of the masses.

The former president who said he was pleased with what Bala is doing in Bauchi added that that is expected of all the Governors to do for their people.