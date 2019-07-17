Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has called on the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) to partner with the state government in encouraging the acquirement of knowledge on Information and communications Technology (ICT) in the state.

Yahaya made this call on Tuesday while delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the 14th International Conference of the Nigeria Computer Society holding in Gombe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the two-day conference is: “Smart Nations, Digital Economies and Meaningful Lives.”

He said the state government placed priority on computer education and information technology (ICT).

“It is in line with this that we constituted a sub-committee under a renowned ICT expert, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, during the transition period, with a view to improving the sub-sector.

“I wish to call on the national and foreign firms to partner with us in our efforts to promote Computer and ICT Education, to facilitate speedy development in the state,’’ he said.

Yahaya, who was conferred with Honourary Fellowship of Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), commended the leadership and members of the Society for finding him worthy of such an award.

He then pledged that the state government would support NCS in its noble cause of enhancing ICT knowledge.

Earlier, Prof. Adesola Aderounmu, NCS President, stressed the need for Nigeria to invest in ICT to develop the nation, adding that such move would help boost economic activities.

Aderounmu called on the Federal Government to initiate well-thought-out national IT policies, as well as ensure the implementation of same to empower Nigerians.