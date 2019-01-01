Gov. Yahaya Bello makes new appointments, redeploys others

Like this: Like Loading...

Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has approved a minor reshuffling of his cabinet by redeploying some old hands while appointing new ones to strengthen what is now known as the ‘new direction government.’According to a statement signed by the Director General Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo titled ‘Government House Special Announcement’ dated 31st December, 2018, the government said the decision was to strengthen the New Direction government in the state“The Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Dr Mrs Folashade Arike Ayoade has directed me to make the minor shake-up in the appointments of certain Kogi State Officials public, in line with the approval of His Excellency, Alh. Yahaya Bello.“The shake- up is to take immediate effect. The minor shake up is expected to positively impact governance at all levels,” it said.Among those affected by the appointment and redeployment are Hon. Hillary Amodu Edime who replaces Suleiman Amodu as the chief administrator of Idah Local Government Area,; Suleiman Amodu to replace Hon. Joseph Baron Okoli as the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Boundary and Delineation Matters; Hon. Ogbobe Augustine Isaac as a newly appointed Senior Special Assistant on Legislative Matters; Hon. Egbiti Abu-Abu-Sure appointed as the Senior Special Assistant on Social Investment Programs and Hassan A. Sani who replaces Hon Egbiti Abu-Sule as the Chief Administrator of Ofu Local Government Area.Also to take immediate effect is the appointment of Patrick Onalo to replace Hon. Thomas Offer as Senior Special Assistant on Solid Minerals; Hon. John Aduga to replace Hon. Mohammed Ibrahim (Ayuba Nana) as Chief Administrator of Ankpa Local Government Area; Hon. Mohammed Ibrahim (Ayuba Nana) who has been redeployed to become the Senior Special Assistant on Oil, Gas and Petroleum resources.The statement stated that “the administrative actions are intended to match skills to jobs in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness of appointees, and by extension, the Administration.”