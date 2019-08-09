Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike has promised to give N30 million to anyone who could give helpful information that would lead to the arrest of a director with the state government killers during the Choba crisis and a notorious criminal called Bobrisky in Gokana local government area of the state.

Wike declared that the state government was fully prepared to tackle insecurity and would do everything required to protect lives and property, declaring that the state government had proscribed all youth groups operating in the state because they had been hijacked by cultists.

He said: “Rivers state government is fully prepared and will do everything required to protect lives and property. Without the protection of lives and property, there will be no governance and development.

“We are one state that has suffered neglect from the federal government in terms of support to fight insecurity. They have refused to pay back funds that we used in constructing federal projects. But that will not stop us from intervening when the need arises.

” The governor said that he resolved to increase the support to the security agencies because of the successes recorded by Operation Sting.

He regretted that cultists had taken over youth groups across the state, necessitating the proscribing all youth groups.

Wike said that the vehicles and gunboats donated to the security agencies must be deployed to secure the state. He announced that the state government would establish a trust fund to cater for the families of policemen who lose their lives while fighting crime.