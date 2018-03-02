Gov Wike gives street traders marching orders

Street traders in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital have been ordered to move into existing market and stop constituting themselves into a nuisance.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who issued the marching orders Tuesday, decried the manner street traders deface newly constructed roads across Port Harcourt metropolis.

Governor Wike was speaking after stopping some traders that defaced parts of the Nkpogu Roundabout on the Garrison-Trans-Amadi-Elelenwo Road under construction by his administration.

The Governor appealed to the traders to use existing markets to sell their wares, saying that their activities by the roadside is not helpful to aesthetics.

Governor Wike who was accompanied by former Rivers State governor, Sir Celestine Omehia told the street traders that selling at such points also endanger their lives.

He directed security operatives to work with relevant state government agencies to restore sanity on major locations across the state capital.

He urged residents of Port Harcourt to support the efforts of the Rivers State Government to improve the sanitation of the state capital.

Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt