Gov Wike congratulates Atiku on his emergence as PDP Presidential Candidate

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has congratulated former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 Presidential Election.

Governor Wike personally extended his congratulations to the former Vice President after his election was announced by the chairman of the National Convention Planning Committee, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Rivers State Governor who was in company of his Akwa Ibom State counterpart assured that he would continue to work for the success of the PDP.

Governor Wike thanked all PDP delegates and stakeholders for ensuring a successful and peaceful National Convention in Port Harcourt.

The former Vice President paid tribute to the Rivers State Governor Wike for his personal commitment to the success of the party.

He also thanked the people of Rivers State for their support for the transparent process.