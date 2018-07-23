‘Gov Umahi’s performance prompted my senatorial ambition’

A business mogul and infrastructure economist, Dr. Onuoha Nnachi, has said the strides of Governor David Umahi in infrastructure development is one of the key propellants of his ambition to represent Ebonyi south senatorial zone in 2019, because of his burning desire to complement the Governor’s efforts.

Nnachi who disclosed this in a chat with Journalists weekend, said he had seen Umahi’s passion for infrastructure development from what he had done under three years as a Governor of the state.

“If it was somebody else that is the Governor of the state, probably and mostly likely, I will not run the election. But I have seen something in His Excellency (referring to Governor David Umahi) “Remember I told you that globally I am recognized as Infrastructure Economist.

And I have seen a man that has passion for infrastructure development. Not passion in the lips, not passion by words, but I have seen the things he has done”.