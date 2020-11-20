Gov Umahi’s defection biggest political earthquake in South East

By Moses Oyediran

The Enugu State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress(APC), Dr Ben Nwoye yesterday declared that more State governors and legislators from the South East Geo-political Zone will soon join the All Progressive Congress (APC), Daily Times gathered.

Nwoye, who spoke yesterday at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu enroute Ebonyi State, commended Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi for joining APC.

The Enugu APC chairman who was reacting to the recent defection of the Ebonyi State Governor to his APC said Umahi’s decision was a wise one and described the ongoing developmental projects in Ebonyi state as character of APC infrastructural development.

Nwoye attributed Umahi’s defection to historically induced marginalization by the PDP and expressed optimism that his party will connect the South East to the National Grid.

‘Governor Umahi has made a wise decision. When you look at the development of his State, from four corners and the center, what you see there is character of APC infrastructural development.

“So moving away from PDP to APC is natural. Like he said that the PDP has marginalized South East in the cause of time. What we are seeking for is regional integration in the South East.

“So in order to move forward to connect the South East to the national grid, he has made a decision that is highly selfless, a decision that has now turned out to become the biggest political earthquake in modern day political history in the South East.

“And the vibration of that earthquake I believe well keep shaking and the aftermath of it will affect the political equation in all the five states of the South East and it will also go beyond. Now we have two governors and we believe that many more Governors of PDP extraction and legislators in the South East are also on their way to join the APC” he stated.

He advised those who have written the South East off when it comes to APC to have a rethink and now look at the South East seriously.

On his visit to Abuja, Nwoye said they were there to discuss ways of strengthening the party, adding that he presented the forthcoming ISI Uzo State Constituency election in Enugu State for consideration of the National.

