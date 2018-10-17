Gov Umahi rewards African Youth Games bronze medalist with N300, 000

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi on Tuesday rewarded Miss Chidimma Nwankwo with N300,000 for winning bronze in Taekwondo at the last African Youth Games competition in Algiers, Algeria.

Nwankwo, 16, hails from Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state and won the medal in the 53 kg category of the Games.

Mr Charles Akpuenika, the state Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports who made the presentation on behalf of Umahi, said the governor and the state’s sports community were proud of Nwankwo’s achievements.

“We are pleased with your bronze-winning feat at the Games as you had earlier won a gold medal in the same event at the National Youth Games, held in Ilorin Kwara.

“This token is a form of encouragement to you to work harder and win gold medals for the state and country in your future endeavours,” he said.

The governor noted that budding sport talents across the state would continue to enjoy the government’s support to win more laurels and achieve their life ambitions through sports.

“The provision of modern sports facilities at the refurbished Pa Ngele Oruta Stadium among other centre across the state, has assisted in harnessing these athlete’s talents for more product usage.