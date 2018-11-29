Gov. Ugwuanyi awards contracts for multiple road projects

Enugu State Government has awarded contracts for another set of development projects across the state, totaling over N1 billion, to deepen its noble vision to develop the rural areas in line with the government’s four-point agenda.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting of the State Executive Council (EXCO), the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, stated that the projects duly considered and approved by the council include the extension of the construction of Ogurute-Mkpamute, Igogoro-Ikpamodo-Okpo-Amaja road and the Ogurute -Umuogbo-Umuokpu-Ette road both in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state.

Engr. Nnaji noted that the present administration had constructed phase one of the two roads, adding that the newly awarded projects were the phase two.

Also approved for rehabilitation/construction, according to the works commissioner, were selected roads in Igbo-Etiti LGA, namely, the 9th Mile-Makurdi expressway- Community Secondary School road, Ozalla; the Akaibute-Ohebe Dim-Aku road and the St. Mary’s Catholic Church-Ezi Ukehe-Afia Four-Umurusi road.

Engr. Nnaji further explained that the Akaibute-Ohebe Dim-Aku road will be rehabilitated while the St. Mary’s Catholic Church – Ezi Ukehe-Afia Four-Umurusi road was classified as “a full construction which entails site preparation, earthwork, drainages, pavement and surfacing”.